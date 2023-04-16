Known Destiny 2 Streamer Banned Over Recent Leaks

Bungie has released an official statement about recent Destiny 2 leaks, which saw an internal presentation from a Bungie Community Summit leaked online, with information about Season 21 and beyond. These summits are attended by invited members of the Destiny community to gauge feedback on the game’s content and help shape its future. The latest leaks apparently came from a known streamer who had attended a Community Summit.

Bungie’s statement on Destiny 2 leaks

Over on Twitter, Bungie confirmed that the matter had been dealt with but didn’t name the leaker. The company lamented erosion of trust and privacy while reminding the community that it takes breaches very seriously. A similar statement was released by Ubisoft last year when a YouTuber violated NDA and leaked Assassin’s Creed projects.

Later yesterday, Destiny 2 streamer Ekuegan posted some cryptic tweets announcing that he will no longer be streaming the game, and then confirmed to Forbes’ Paul Tassi that he is the one being accused of leaking the presentation – a claim that he denies.

Ekuegan confirmed that he has been banned from Destiny, and the developer considers the matter closed and will not be pursuing any further action.

Apparently, Ekuegan was identified by comparing desktop icons seen in the leak as well as his streams, both of which were a match. However, he claims he has been framed.