Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Size Is About 17 GB

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC is finally out on Wednesday, April 19th, and thanks to PSN servers we know its download size. The expansion weighs 16.763 GB in Europe, 14.921 GB in Japan, and is expected to weigh around 15 GB in the United States. European releases tend to be heavier due to various language packs and localized content.

Horizon Forbidden West DLC can be pre-loaded now

Those who want to pre-load Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores can do so now. If you’re in North America and haven’t been prompted to pre-load the expansion yet then expect it to go live shortly.

Burning Shores costs $19.99/£15.99 and is nearly double the size of its predecessor‘s expansion, The Frozen Wilds. That’s probably down to all the PS5 exclusive bells and whistles.

As a reminder, Burning Shores is only available on the PS5. Despite the base game landing on the PS4, the DLC will skip last-gen because Guerrilla Games would have to comprise its quality.

“On PS5 we can draw at higher detail much further into the distance, displaying the stunning vistas our players encounters all across the map,” Guerrilla Games reasoned with fans. “We also support 40Hz Mode and Variable Refresh Rate on capable TVs for even more fluid gameplay.”