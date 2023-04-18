Bend Studio Seemingly Teasing New Game

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Bend Studio caused a bit of a stir among fans yesterday when it seemingly teased its new game in a tweet. Although we know Days Gone 2 is well outside the realm of possibility, the tweet hasn’t stopped fans from hoping for a sequel.

New Bend Studio game unlikely to be Days Gone 2

There isn’t much to the tweet except Bend Studio reminding fans that it’s hard at work on its new project, which has been kept tightly under wraps thus far. But the tweet is an outlier in that this is the first time Bend Studio has officially alluded to anything new outside of its usual job advertisements.

Twitter replies are understandably full of requests for Days Gone 2. However, the chances of Bend Studio working on a sequel to its 2019 PS4 exclusive are slim to none.

Sony turned down a pitch for Days Gone 2, much to the dismay of not only the game’s fans but also some of its vocal developers who have since left Bend Studio. Former developers Jeff Ross and John Garvin have publicly blamed the pitch’s rejection on Metacritic scores and “woke” reviewers among other things.

What Bend Studio is working on right now remains a mystery.