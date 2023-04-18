Quidditch Champions Should’ve Been Part of Hogwarts Legacy, Fans Say

Yesterday’s surprise announcement of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions multiplayer game has been met with a mixed response from Hogwarts Legacy fans. Looking at the discourse surrounding the game on social media and gaming forums suggests that a large number of players think Quidditch Champions should have been a Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer experience.

Quidditch Champions is a standalone game

Quidditch Champions is a standalone game, according to Warner Bros. While set in the magical world of Harry Potter, it’s not related to Hogwarts Legacy and sounds an awful lot like a free-to-play experience, although it hasn’t been announced as such (yet).

“What a waste of resource, this could have been part of Hogwarts Legacy,” one fan tweeted. “It could have been saved for the sequel,” wrote another. “Welp…now we know why it wasn’t in Legacy,” said a third.

Hogwarts Legacy is a pretty meaty single-player game on its own whereas Quidditch Champions has been designed as a competitive multiplayer game. It’s understandable why fans think the two should be bundled together but it doesn’t exactly sound practical. Besides, it’s been in development for a number of years at a completely different studio.

Quidditch Champions is in development for unspecified consoles and PC at Unbroken Studios.