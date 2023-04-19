PS5 Sales Break PlayStation Record Previously Held by PSP

In more good news for the PlayStation 5, PS5 sales for March 2023 have broken a longstanding record set by the PSP. According to Mat Piscatella, the executive director at Circana (previously NPD), the PS5 set “a new March individual PlayStation platform unit record.” This puts some more context on our prior reports that the console has seen a 500 percent sales boost in Europe and has surpassed PS4 sales figures on a time-aligned basis.

PS5 sold over 620,000 units in March 2023

Yes, PS5 did set a new March individual PlayStation platform unit record. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 19, 2023

As for actual figures, since those prior comparisons are admittedly nebulous, the PSP set a unit record of 620,000 back in March 2005. (Yep, you have to go back that far in the record books.) This stat was pointed out by Twitter user Welfare_JBP, and can be verified by ZDNet back in 2005. So, the number of PS5 consoles sold for March 2023 is at least as large as that.

According to Piscatella, the PS5 was almost solely responsible for lifting overall hardware spending in March 2023. In one tweet in a long thread explaining the latest report from Circana, he says that the PS5 is “the best-selling hardware platform in units and dollars for both March as well as 2023 years-to-date.”

Per usual, gamepads racked up the largest percentage of accessory sales in March 2023 too, with the PS5 DualSense Edge controller coming out on top. The Resident Evil 4 remake topped out the sales chart for the month, while Hogwarts Legacy remains the best-seller for the year so far.