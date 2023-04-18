PS5 Sales Rise 500% in Europe, Xbox and Switch Sales Down

The PlayStation 5 is having a breakout year so far. For March 2023, PS5 sales across Europe have risen 500% when compared to the same numbers for March 2022. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch are struggling in the region. However, the PlayStation 5 has more than made up for their decline, leading to an increase in overall consoles in Europe for the first quarter of the year.

The PS5 is having a blowout in Q1 2023

As suggested by GamesIndustry.biz, the reason for this surge in European PS5 sales is due to severe stock shortages for Sony’s console in 2022.

For Q1 2023, the PS5 has a 369% year-on-year rise in sales, while the Switch is down by 18% and the Xbox Series X|S is down by 10%. For clarity, these figures does not include UK console data, as they only compile data from France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, and Portugal.

This isn’t too much of a surprise since we reported that PS5 sales in Europe were ‘comfortably’ beating Switch and Xbox in February, while the console also set a new sales record for the same month in the US.

As a bonus, 1.5 million accessories were sold across Europe, a rise of 13% over the year before, and the best-selling product remains the PS5 DualSense controller.