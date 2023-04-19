PS5 Sales Finally Surpass PS4 Sales on Time-Aligned Basis

It’s finally happened: PS5 sales have officially surpassed those of the PS4 in the United States at the same point in their life cycles. After a relatively slow start due to stock shortages, the PS5 has now sold more consoles in the country than PS4 did after 29 months in the market. That’s according to Circana’s (formerly NPD) Mat Piscatella.

PS5 sales lifting up game hardware market in multiple regions

With the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S sales declining, it’s the PS5 that’s doing the heavy lifting when it comes to video game hardware sales in several markets. Just yesterday, we reported that PS5 saw a 500 percent sales boost in Europe, and today, Piscatella has revealed that PS5 lifted hardware spending during the month of March 2023 in the U.S.

PS5 is now the best-selling hardware in the U.S. both in March and in 2023 to date.

March 2023 US Video Game Market Thread from Circana – Consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories totaled $4.6B, a 5% decline when compared to a year ago. Year-to-date consumer spending fell 1% when compared to the same period in 2022, to $13.6B. pic.twitter.com/eJsI4BDQAL — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 19, 2023

Sony previously told investors that it expected the PS5 to surpass PS4 in sales once the console’s supply situation improved. Looking at data from various markets following the end of the shortage, it’s evident that the company was spot on.

Elsewhere, Piscatella revealed that Resident Evil 4 Remake is now the third best-selling game of 2023 in the U.S. after Hogwarts Legacy and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, respectively.