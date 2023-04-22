Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Gets Review-Bombed, But Metacritic Fights Back

Like clockwork, the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC has been review-bombed on Metacritic. PushSquare reports that the game had an average user score for 4.8 earlier today, with a portion of the users complaining about a certain development with Aloy (that we reported on earlier – spoiler alert!). But it looks like Metacritic is fighting back and has since scrubbed a good number of low user reviews from the site.

Burnings Shores average user score is now much higher than 4.8

As noted by a PushSquare article published at about 6 am today, the average user score for Burning Shores was “at 4.8 and dropping” on Metacritic. Some time after that, the site has removed enough user reviews so that the score is now back up in the green at 8.0 out of 10.

Earlier in the day, there were “significantly more negative reviews than positive ones,” but at the time of this writing, it has around 7,500 positive user reviews and about 1,600 negative ones.

Most of the remaining negative reviews complain that its gameplay is too boring, its graphics are not optimized for PS5’s performance mode, and its world feels too empty. Meanwhile, the Metascore for the game is at a solid 88 with 118 positive critic’s reviews, 8 mixed reviews, and no negative ones.

Horizon Forbidden West was also review-bombed on Metacritic during its release back in February 2022, while the Resident Evil 4 Remake was also review-bombed for being “woke.”