EA Hits Out at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Spoilers After Game Leaks

Publisher EA has hit out at those posting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoilers after the game was leaked yesterday. While the Twitter account that originally leaked aspects of the game has since been removed, the story and game feature spoilers still persist across different parts of the internet. We will not be revealing those spoilers here.

EA wants players to stop sharing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoilers

No spoilers! ✋



We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience #StarWarsJediSurvivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers.



And remember, BD is watching! pic.twitter.com/yjvjwGYvO5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 24, 2023

Not only has EA requested players to “be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers” ahead of the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on April 28, but developers from Respawn have also been posting their own concerns. Senior Writer Pete Stewart pointed out that “for us it’s REALLY disheartening to see [spoilers] as well”, while EA’s Global Director of Integrated Comms for Shooters & Star Wars Andy McNamara asked players to “please be respectful of the experience for others.”

The spoilers can still be seen across the internet on places like Twitter and Reddit, so be careful with your browsing ahead of the start of preloading tonight at 9 PM PT. The PS5 file size has been reported as over 140 GB and even those with a disc copy will need to download some aspects of the game.