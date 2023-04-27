Twisted Metal TV Show Release Date Revealed for Peacock

NBC’s Peacock has announced that the Twisted Metal TV show release date will be July 27, 2023. This live-action comedic adaptation of this classic PlayStation series will star Anthony Mackie as milkman John Doe and Stephanie Beatriz as the ferocious, badass Quiet. Filming of the series ended in August 2022, so it hasn’t taken too long to craft the show from the footage.

Twisted Metal TV poster revealed, trailer drops tomorrow

First poster for ‘TWISTED METAL’, starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz.



The series premieres on July 27 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/I0l0EFDr9C — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 27, 2023

A poster for the TV show has been revealed as well, with the iconic Sweet Tooth ice cream truck just hanging out in the background. According to IGN, a teaser trailer for the series will apparently appear tomorrow, April 28 (the article originally stated that it would arrive later today).

The TV series will also cast Joel Seanoa (otherwise known as Samoa Joe from AEW Wrestling), Will Arnett, and Thomas Haden Church. The show is based on an original take on the Twisted Metal brand by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai).

A new Twisted Metal game, rumored to be in development by Firesprite Studios, may be coming to PSVR 2 and PC according to a job listing in February. We expect an official announcement for the next Twisted Metal quite soon.