Insomniac Reveals Touching Backstory Behind Ratchet & Clank’s Craiggerbear Collectibles

By Anthony Nash

Throughout Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s world, players can find a variety of stuffed animals, known as “Craiggerbears,” to collect. A recent post from Insomniac Games has revealed the history behind the collectibles, which are in remembrance of a former employee.

In a recent blog post on Insomniac Games’ website, the company paid highlighted Craig Goodman, who worked for the company as a Technical Artist and passed away in 2019 due to medical complications from brain cancer. Goodman worked on a handful of titles for Insomniac, including the Ratchet & Clank series, Song of the Deep, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

What Is The Craiggerbear?

According to Insomniac, Craig and his wife Julianna found a hospital doll bear while undergoing care. They added stitches to its head and sewed a heart onto its chest, which created the Craiggerbear. Goodman left the bear to his children as a reminder of his love for them and his wife. In his memory, Insomniac Games created a series of bears that could be found throughout Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

In the blog post, Insomniac also revealed that in honor of Craig Goodman, the company would make six collectible Craiggerbears available on PlayStation Stars — a loyalty program that lets players collect digital rewards — from now until May 31.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will also be donating money to the Starlight Foundation, a nonprofit that helps children receive essential treatment. The organization was chosen by the Goodman family.

