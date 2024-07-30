PS Plus Premium Game Leaked By Sony

Sony has seemingly leaked a future PS Plus Premium game in an email advertising the subscription service. The email details the July game catalog update with titles like Remnant 2 and Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion and lists PS Plus Premium games like Secret Agent Clank. The catch is that Secret Agent Clank isn’t available on PlayStation Plus yet.

When will Secret Agent Clank be available on PS Plus Premium?

Sony is yet to confirm whether Secret Agent Clank will be added to PS Plus. Many will be hoping the game is added to the service as part of next month’s new games that are due to arrive on August 20, 2024. However, these are unlikely to be confirmed until August 14.

The email, which was posted to X (formerly Twitter) by several gamers did imply the game would be arriving imminently. Sony has previously leaked an upcoming PS Plus Extra game mere hours before its official announcement; Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin appeared in the PlayStation Stars program in December 2023 as an eligible game before it was added to the service.

There’s also a chance we may be waiting quite a while for the game to appear. Just over two years ago, Sony leaked Dino Crisis, Ridge Racer 2, and SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny as PlayStation Plus Classics games coming soon to PS Plus Premium. In reality, Ridge Racer 2 took five further months to be added while SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny appeared 15 months later. We’re still waiting for Dino Crisis.

The worst scenario is that the email merely features a typo. The PS Plus July catalog update included Ratchet and Clank Size Matters, and there is a chance that whoever wrote the email simply typed the wrong game title alongside fellow newcomers Summoner, Jeanne d’Arc, and Job Simulator. Only time will tell which of these options turns out to be the truth.