Super Mega Baseball 4 Adds MLB Stars & Baseball Legends

The Super Mega Baseball series is finally getting some real-life MLB talent, as Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday that Super Mega Baseball 4 would not only release next month, but feature hundreds of real-life players from MLB’s past.

Who will be in Super Mega Baseball 4?

The latest entry in the fan-favorite baseball series from developer Metalhead Studio — which was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2021 — will release on June 2, 2023, and will feature over 200 legends of the sport, including David Ortiz, known as “Big Papi,” who will act as the game’s cover star.

While the game won’t feature any real MLB teams or likenesses to current players, past stars like Ortiz, Vladimir Guerrero, Johnny Damon, Ozzie Smith, Jason Giambi, and more will be in the game.

Speaking to Polygon in an interview about the move, studio director Scott Drader said that in adding real players to the game, it was important to find people who embodied the chaotic and fun spirit of Super Mega Baseball and its many personalities. This is why former players like Ortiz and Damon, as well as Guerrero, were chosen.

“Trying to figure out what the right fit, for licensed players, is in Super Mega, we’re not just looking for big names; we’re looking for a good spread of positions, and eras, so that it fits from a game design perspective,” Drader said. “Of course, we are looking for all of those things. We’re also looking for, like, Super Mega personalities, too, and players that felt like they should just be in this take on baseball, right?”

Super Mega Baseball 4 will release on June 2, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.