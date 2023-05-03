Spider-Man PS5 Remastered Standalone Release Date Coming This Month

Insomniac Games announced on Wednesday the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PS5 standalone release date window and detailed what the upgrade path would be for players.

How to get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

The Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 remastered standalone release will launch sometime later this month, with no official release date set by Insomniac Games. Previously, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was only made available as part of the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was released in 2020.

Alongside news of the standalone release, Insomniac Games also detailed what the upgrade path would be like for fans who already own Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4. Whether you have a disc or digital version of the game, the upgrade to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will cost you only $10.

Owners of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales can still get the game by upgrading to the Ultimate Edition through the main menu of the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you don’t own any previous Marvel’s Spider-Man games, the standalone remaster will be available on the PlayStation Store for $49.99 as its own game.

The original Marvel’s Spider-Man released in 2018, with the remastered version of the game including the original game and all of its downloadable content, which includes free and paid DLC, new suits, and more.

The remastered game also features a variety of new textures and performance updates, as well as changes the facial model for Peter Parker from John Bubniak to Ben Jordan, in an effort to better match the features of Yuri Lowenthal, who did the facial capture for Peter in the original game.