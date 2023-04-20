Spider-Man 2 PS5 Motion Capture and Voice Over All Done, Says Yuri Lowenthal

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have been mum about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 but fresh comments made by Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal suggests that the game is well on track to release later this year. Lowenthal recently held a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything session for Skybound game Homestead Arcana, which unsurprisingly ended with fans asking him about Spider-Man 2 instead.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 reportedly releasing in September 2023

When asked if he was still doing motion capture and voice overs for Spider-Man 2, Lowenthal responded that the work was all done. He didn’t specify whether he was talking about his own role or the full game. However, given that we’re heading into May, Insomniac is probably wrapping things up.

The last time Lowenthal commented on Spider-Man 2 was back in January this year, when he revealed that he still had a little bit of work left to do. This latest update should come as a relief for fans concerned about a possible delay.

Venom actor Tony Todd previously teased a September 2023 release window for Spider-Man 2, with journalist Jason Schreier later confirming that he’s heard the same from his sources. Although this doesn’t have any bearing on the sequel, the first game also released in September.