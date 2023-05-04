PS5 How to Fix Stick Drift: What to Do About DualSense Controller Drift

PS5s are out in the wild thanks to the supply issues that Sony was facing for years ending. With that comes more people finally getting their hands on the DualSense controller. Many modern controllers have stick drift issues resulting from use, and the DualSense is no different. That said we have some potential DualSense controller drift fixes for you.

How to fix PS5 stick drift

There are a few different ways you can fix PS5 stick drift, but some are more effective than others.

Reset Your DualSense Controller: Entirely reset your DualSense Controller and reconnect it with factory settings. Take a pin and press the small button on the back of the controller for five seconds, and then your controller will reset.

Update The DualSense Controller Software: You can update the DualSense Controller software wirelessly now by first navigating through the settings menu to the accessories submenu. Once you’re in that menu, scroll to the controller options, and tap the ‘check for update’. If your controller isn’t on the most recent firmware, then you’ll be able to update your controller here.

Replace The Joysticks: We’re not going to dive into this here, but you can replace the joysticks on a DualSense controller if you need to. They’re the same joysticks as those on the PS4, and you can buy replacement sticks online from places like eBay. You’ll need an opening pick, a Spudger, a 00 Screwdriver, Tweezers, and a soldering workstation in addition to the sticks themselves. It’s pretty difficult to do, but iFixit has the steps you need, or you can watch the video below:

In other news, Kao The Kangaroo DLC details have arrived and it looks like Final Fantasy 16 is banned in some Middle Eastern countries.