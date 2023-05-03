Kao the Kangaroo Bend the Rooles Trophies Reveal DLC Details

The Kao the Kangaroo Bend the Rooles trophies are now available, revealing more about the paid DLC.

The Kao the Kangaroo Bend the Rooles DLC will feature five new levels for the platformer. In total, the DLC adds 11 trophies: 9 bronze and two silvers. There’s a bronze for beating each level on both easy and hard mode, plus one for collecting all of the diamonds. Additionally, there are silver trophies for defeating the Crab King boss and finding the frozen pirate, which is a reference to Kao 2.

Check out the trophies below (via PSNProfiles):

Island Runner — Bronze Complete Waterfall Islands (Easy Mode)

Island Sprinter — Bronze Complete Waterfall Islands (Hard Mode)

Floor is Lava — Bronze Complete Volcano Peaks (Easy Mode)

Volcano Rush — Bronze Complete Volcano Peaks (Hard Mode)

Night Vision — Bronze Complete Forsaken Monastery (Easy Mode)

Knock-to-vision — Bronze Complete Forsaken Monastery (Hard Mode)

A new perspective — Bronze Complete Twisted Hideout (Easy Mode)

Perspective Shift — Bronze Complete Twisted Hideout (Hard Mode)

Royal Nap — Silver Defeat the Crab King

Diamond fever — Bronze Collect all diamonds in the Bend The Roo’les

Familiar Face — Silver Find frozen pirate from Kao 2



Full Bend the Rooles DLC information

“Rules are meant to be broken, but rooles are meant to be played. Turning Kao the Kangaroo upside down, ‘Bend the Roo’les’ is a whole new way to experience the neck-stretching, snoot-booping furry icon. It’s the only way you can bend all the rules without doing something illegal! You’ve never seen Kao like this before!” reads the official description for the Kao the Kangaroo Bend the Rooles DLC.

“The Eternal Warrior may have been defeated, but the influence of the Eternal World remains! The largest—and grumpiest—of crabs has become infused with the power of the Eternal World. He seeks to use it to rid the island of all kangaroos and thus be able to indulge in his favorite hobby… sleeping. This power bestowed in the giant crab has granted him physical abilities that he uses to control all the crabs and small creatures around him to become… THE CRAB KING.

“Only Kao has what it takes to stand up to the click-clacking menace! Will Kao be able defeat the Crab King?! Will the Enteral World ever be truly banished!?! Find it out in Kao the Kangaroo: Bend the Roo’les!”