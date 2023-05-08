The Last of Us Season 1 Viewership Sets Records, 30M+ Watch Episodes

After months of anticipation, HBO’s The Last of Us live-action series was a massive success for Warner Bros. Discovery. The company has revealed that The Last of Us Season 1 viewership set records across the board.

What was The Last of Us Season 1’s viewership?

The news came via Warner Bros. Discovery’s investors call for Q1 of 2023. In it, the company confirmed that The Last of Us averaged almost 32 million viewers per episode in the United States. Further, it became the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in Europe and Latin America.

The streaming platform as a whole — due in part to The Last of Us‘ success — also grew to 97.6 million in March. That’s up 1.6 million from December.

Check out The Last of Us Season 1 viewership info below:

Warner Bros Discovery:



Company's total streaming subscriber base rose to 97.6M in March, up 1.6M since December, and this segment is now profitable. pic.twitter.com/Ze7Tsme7ro — Dom (@DomsPlaying) May 5, 2023

The Last of Us starred Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, and was praised for its handling of the video game material. Currently, a second season is in the works, with no official release information available as of now.

Along with Pascal and Ramsey, The Last of Us also featured Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, and Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess. Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) reprises her role from the video games as Marlene – the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

The series is executive produced and co-written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and original game writer Neil Druckmann, who also served as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions.