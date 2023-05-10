Insomniac: Spider-Man 2 Will Be the ‘Best Game We’ve Ever Made’

Insomniac Games has said that it’s making every effort to ensure that PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is its “best game” yet. As fans clamor for information, the studio has repeatedly asked them to be patient. In a recent livestream, narrative director Jon Paquette reiterated that he can’t say anything about Spider-Man 2 at this moment in time, but he’s excited about what’s to come.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 is rumored to be releasing in September 2023

In a clip of the livestream shared by Twitter user EgorgianBoisttt (via EvanFilarca), Paquette said:

HUGE THANKS to @EgorgianBoisttt for clipping this moment from the latest @insomniacgames Twitch stream! ?? pic.twitter.com/scSLXvmaVo — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) May 9, 2023

Back in April, Insomniac Games confirmed that Spider-Man 2 is still on track to release in fall 2023. When fans asked on Twitter why the game hasn’t been showcased in the past two years, the studio responded by saying that it’s because the team is still “in the kitchen.” “It smells good in there, but we just ask for a little more patience,” Insomniac tweeted.

Spider-Man 2 Venom actor Tony Todd previously alluded to a September 2023 release window for the game before scrubbing his tweets. Later, journalist Jason Schreier revealed that he, too, has heard that Spider-Man 2 will be out sometime in September.

Here’s hoping we’ll see something at the next PlayStation Showcase.