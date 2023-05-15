Layers of Fear Release Date Set for PS5

Layers of Fear, the new game in Bloober Team’s horror franchise, has finally gotten a PS5 release date. Coming in just over four weeks’ time, the game will be released on June 15, 2023 on PlayStation 5, but not PlayStation 4. The Unreal Engine 5-driven game with Ray Tracing, HDR, and 4K resolution will be too much for last-gen consoles like PS4.

What is Layers of Fear (2023)?

The new Layers of Fear game is not a remake or remaster, according to Bloober Team. Instead, the psychological horror game is “like a puzzle” and the team feels it is “best described as a reimagination.” The game will include the original Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, and the Inheritance DLC from the first game brought together into a single title that provides “an overarching narrative over the entire franchise”.

The game will also expand on the existing lore by adding a new chapter called “The Last Note”, as well as new gameplay mechanics that aim to make sure all of the content is blended together seamlessly. Another area called The Lighthouse will bring in a new heroine and new story too. A brief glimpse of these can be seen in the cinematic intro trailer released recently.

Those wanting to try Layers of Fear before its June release date can do so through Steam until 3 PM PT on May 22. The limited-time demo introduces The Writer, the third and final protagonist players will encounter in Layers of Fear. Her role is to connect all of the different threads from the previous two games and DLC. The bad news is the demo is not be available on PS5 for now, although there is a small chance it could be made available at a later date, perhaps even through PlayStation Plus Premium.