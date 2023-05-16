Horizon Forbidden West Vocalist Getting Angry DMs Over Gay Romance Scene

Horizon Forbidden West vocalist Julie Elven has revealed that she’s on the receiving end of an all-too-familiar harassment campaign because her vocals are featured in a gay romance scene in the Burning Shores expansion. Elven said that she’s being accused of promoting “LGBTQ propaganda” in the DLC.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores previously review bombed for gay content

This isn’t the first time Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores and its development team have been attacked over “LGBTQ propaganda.” Trolls previously took to Metacritic to review bomb the game for the same reason, prompting a rare response from the website vowing to clamp down on fake reviews.

In response to those who often claim that valid criticism is being silenced, Elven made it clear that she’s only referring to the “absolutely hateful messages” in which she’s accused of “destroying” the game, told that “God won’t forgive you,” etc.

Since #HorizonForbiddenWest #BurningShores came out in April, I've continuously received angry DMs from gamers, as my vocals are featured on a scene in the DLC that they see as "LGBTQ propaganda". Receiving puking emojis, "God won't forgive you", "You destroyed Horizon" & more. — Julie Elven ? (@JulieElvenMusic) May 15, 2023

To clarify: This is not about DMs where people express that they didn't like the story – it's about the absolutely hateful messages.



I don't feel too affected by them (and can't take them seriously or personally tbh), but it's a reminder how much still needs to change! ❤️ — Julie Elven ? (@JulieElvenMusic) May 15, 2023

On a positive note, Elven says the love she has received far outweighs the hate and she’s not “too affected” by the angry DMs. However, that people continue to engage in vitriol over content they don’t like — especially LGBTQ content — shows that there’s still much that needs to change.

Guerrilla Games community manager Chanté Goodman responded to Elven’s thread, stating that there’s “no place” for those who engage in such behavior in its community, and the studio will “happily block them.”