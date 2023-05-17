Horizon Forbidden West Update Adds Missing Burning Shores Item Preventing 100% Completion

Guerilla Games has rolled out a new Horizon Forbidden West update that finally allows players to 100% the Burning Shores expansion. The DLC did not come with enough Brimshine Sliver, which is required for all purchases and upgrades that count towards full completion. That’s no longer the case as of patch 1.24.

Update 1.24 is available on PS5 now, so simply update and restart your game for the missing Brimshine Silver to appear. For those struggling to find it, the item is available near the entrance of the THETA Cauldron. Jobs will not pinpoint this location for players until Aloy revisits the area.

Elsewhere, the update brings a host of fixes and improvements, and eliminates yet another set of progression blockers in the main quests. The issues mainly prevented some players from completing “To the Burning Shores,” “Heaven and Earth,” and “For His Amusement.” The fixes are as follows:

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” where creating a save at the campfire during the “Climb Up the Tower” objective and then loading that save would lead to a progression blocker, as Seyka would block the climbing path.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” where the time of day could become stuck after fast traveling away from the tower.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” where very rarely Seyka would disappear after the boss fight at the tower, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where during the “Kill the Clamberjaws” objective one of the Clamberjaws could get stuck outside of the player’s reach, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where backtracking through the quest could result in progression blockers.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “The Stars in Their Eyes” where players would be able to get stuck in invisible walls.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “For His Amusement” where creating a quick save and loading it during the “Investigate the Armory” objective would cause the Storage Device to not be interactable, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “For His Amusement” where players would be able to get into the volcano before opening the door, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “His Final Act” where players could get stuck outside of the combat area during the Horus fight by clipping through the tentacles.

For complete patch notes, make sure to check out Horizon’s subreddit.