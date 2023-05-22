Mortal Kombat 1 Title Explained by Ed Boon

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has explained why the upcoming game is titled Mortal Kombat 1 as opposed to Mortal Kombat 12. While the pre-reveal teasers did hint at a reboot, Boon has further clarified that Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t a continuation of the timeline reset story told in Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a “brand new beginning”

In a Kommunity Chat last week, Boon was quizzed about MK1’s title, in response to which he said that the next game marks the “beginning of a universe” and stressed that it’s a “brand new beginning” for all the characters.

“It is not a continuation of the Mortal Kombat 11 story so the characters have completely different roles in this new timeline and we really kind of wanted to punctuate that, and really, really wanted to emphasize that with our title,” Boon can be heard saying around the 9:10 mark in the video below (thanks, PCGamesN).

Boon also revealed that all the characters in MK1 will be reintroduced with their new roles and in their new relationships.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on current-gen platforms on September 19, 2023. Some of the game’s DLC was leaked by an Amazon Italy listing, revealing characters like Homelander and Peacemaker.