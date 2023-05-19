Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Leaks, Includes Homelander, Peacemaker

Mortal Kombat 1’s official reveal came with the announcement of DLC, but it was all left rather vague. But thanks to a premature listing, the lineup has spilled online and unveiled who will very likely be included in the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC.

Who is in the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Kombat Pack leak?

As posted by Knoebelbroet on Twitter, Amazon Italy posted the listing for the game ahead of schedule. It reveals that Takeda, Quan Chi, and Ermac are the three Mortal Kombat fighters while Homelander from The Boys, Omni-Man from Invincible, and DC Comics’ Peacemaker are the three guest characters.

There are also five Kameo Fighters, which are likely assist characters NetherRealm has not revealed much about as of yet. These Kameo Fighters are Tremor, Khameleon, Mavado, Johnny Cage, and Ferra. The first three fighters are from the 3D era of the series, while Ferra debuted in Mortal Kombat X as the Ferra and Torr duo.

NetherRealm has not confirmed this lineup, but a full retail listing makes this harder to dispute. Homelander and Peacemaker were also included in a prior report (that ended up being very accurate), which gives this all even more credence.

Co-creator Ed Boon is also holding some sort of stream at 10 a.m. when pre-orders go live, so it’s possible the official announcement will come around that time.