Report: Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Won’t Be PS5 Exclusive

The rumor mill keeps on churning Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake reports, with the latest one contradicting what we’ve been hearing for a while. According to known insider Tom Henderson, Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake won’t be PS5 exclusive. His sources claim that it’ll also release on the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

When will Konami announce Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake?

Writing for his publication Insider Gaming, Henderson claims that MGS 3 Remake will be announced with a brief teaser at this week’s PlayStation Showcase. Sony’s event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.

Henderson’s sources have been unable to confirm if Sony has landed a marketing deal with Konami or exclusive rights to some kind of add-on content. He is seemingly referring to a recent report by Windows Central’s Jez Corden, in which Corden claimed that Sony has struck an exclusivity deal with Konami for MGS 3 Remake, Silent Hill, and a new Castlevania. Many assumed that this meant PS5 exclusivity, but that might not be the case after all.

Insider Gaming has also been unable to verify if the rumored new Castlevania game will be unveiled this summer.

Here’s hoping all these MGS 3 Remake rumors are finally put to rest this week.