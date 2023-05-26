FairGame$ Early Access Sign-Ups Available Now

Players can now apply for the upcoming FairGame$ early access period through a slightly bizarre and hidden sign-up process. By following a QR code in the game’s reveal trailer, players can sign up for early access and even nominate a billionaire who needs a spanking.

How to sign up for FairGame$ early access

To sign up for the FairGame$ early access period, players can either scan the QR code seen at the end of the CGI reveal trailer or head over to the TakeTheirMoney page on the PlayStation website and then follow these steps:

Enter the code H28E-N788-D46S in the login window. This code appeared at the start of the CGI reveal trailer and is the same for all regions. Fill in the sign-up form with your name and e-mail address. Name a billionaire who needs a spanking. Pick a reason for signing up from the drop-down list. The options are Fair Play, Thrill, Greed, or Revenge and it doesn’t seem to make a difference which is picked. Hit the Submit button.

The site then promises it will see players “soon”, but developer Haven hasn’t announced an exact start date for the early access period.

Haven’s new PS5 live service competitive heist game sees players joining an underground movement seemingly known as the Collective. The aim of the movement is to rob untouchable billionaires and redistribute their wealth to the poorer people in a modern-day take on Robin Hood. Players can plan and execute their heists as they outsmart guards and security systems in the sandbox environments. The only catch is that with 15 million members, there is always more than one crew taking on the same target.

FairGame$ will be coming to PS5 and PC at some point in the future. Haven didn’t mention whether the early access period would be for both platforms, but the sign-up form didn’t ask players to nominate their preferred platform either.