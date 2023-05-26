Mortal Kombat 1 Online Test Signups Now Live

By Michael Leri

The full Mortal Kombat 1 reveal came with a lot of information, including its release date, special editions, and beta. NetherRealm Studios has just announced another way to play the game early through the Mortal Kombat 1 online stress test, which players can sign up for right now.

How to sign up for the Mortal Kombat 1 online stress test

As noted by the FAQ, the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test is not related to the pre-order beta that was previously announced. This is purely to test the “online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game’s launch.” Players can sign up on the Warner Bros. website, but not everyone is guaranteed a slot since those who get in will be “chosen at random.”

The test is only up for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players, much like the pre-order beta, yet cross-platform play won’t be enabled. It won’t require PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play, but players will have to have a Warner Bros. Games Account. Dates and characters have not been announced quite yet, either. The test will also only be for those in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe.

The test will be very limited and will only let testers try out a one-on-one online multiplayer and a “limited” single-player arcade ladder against A.I. opponents.

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

