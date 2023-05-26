Mortal Kombat 1 Online Test Signups Now Live

The full Mortal Kombat 1 reveal came with a lot of information, including its release date, special editions, and beta. NetherRealm Studios has just announced another way to play the game early through the Mortal Kombat 1 online stress test, which players can sign up for right now.

How to sign up for the Mortal Kombat 1 online stress test

As noted by the FAQ, the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test is not related to the pre-order beta that was previously announced. This is purely to test the “online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game’s launch.” Players can sign up on the Warner Bros. website, but not everyone is guaranteed a slot since those who get in will be “chosen at random.”

The test is only up for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players, much like the pre-order beta, yet cross-platform play won’t be enabled. It won’t require PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play, but players will have to have a Warner Bros. Games Account. Dates and characters have not been announced quite yet, either. The test will also only be for those in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe.

The test will be very limited and will only let testers try out a one-on-one online multiplayer and a “limited” single-player arcade ladder against A.I. opponents.