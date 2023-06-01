PlayStation Stars June 2023 Campaign and Collectibles Revealed

Sony has revealed June 2023’s PlayStation Stars campaign and collectibles. This month, players can score 100 points by simply playing two selected games. Additionally, there are some fun collectibles to grab.

PlayStation Stars June 2023 details

Starting today, PSVR2 owners can get 50 points for playing any of the following titles:

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village

Gran Turismo 7

No Man’s Sky

Tetris Effect: Connected

Kayak VR: Mirage

When the PS Plus Essential June 2023 games go live, subscribers will get 50 points if they download and play NBA 2K23.

Full list of June collectibles is as follows:

Hard Game Club | Dead Space – Get the Hard Game Club Balloon digital collectible by unlocking the “Untouchable” trophy in Dead Space.

– Get the Hard Game Club Balloon digital collectible by unlocking the “Untouchable” trophy in Dead Space. PlayStation 3D Glasses – Owners of PlayStation 3D Display can get the PlayStation 3D Glasses digital collectible by playing any game on PS4 or PS5.

– Owners of PlayStation 3D Display can get the PlayStation 3D Glasses digital collectible by playing any game on PS4 or PS5. PlayStation 3 Scarlet Red – PS Stars members who owned the scarlet red PS3 can grab this collectible by playing any PS4 or PS5 game.

In addition to the above, Sony will roll out new PS Stars digital collectible display cases tomorrow, June 2. There will be 5 video game themed display cases to choose from, each one representing a Sony first-party game.