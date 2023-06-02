Diablo 4 couch co-op split-screen multiplayer

Diablo 4 Couch Co-Op: Does it Have Split-Screen Multiplayer on PS4 and PS5?

By Jason Faulkner

If you’re eagerly waiting to delve into the world of Diablo 4 with a friend, you’re probably wondering: Does Diablo 4 offer a split-screen multiplayer experience for PS4 and PS5? Well, the answer is a resounding yes; Diablo 4 supports couch co-op gameplay on both PS4 and PS5, with the capacity for up to two players. This follows Blizzard’s legacy from Diablo 3, where the co-op mode was particularly popular.

How does Diablo 4 couch co-op split-screen multiplayer work?

Activating the couch co-op mode in Diablo 4 is a relatively simple process:

  • Launch Diablo 4.
  • Wait until the character select screen loads.
  • Turn on the second player’s controller.
  • A notification will appear on the screen confirming the second player’s connection.
  • The second player must then log in with their PlayStation account that is linked to Blizzard’s Battle.net service.
  • They will then be given the option to select their character.
  • After making the selection, the game is set, and both of you can venture into the world of Diablo 4 together.
More Diablo 4 articles

One thing to note is that Diablo 4’s co-op mode has some limitations compared to its predecessor. While Diablo 3 supported a local party of four, Diablo 4 caps this at two for a cleaner, more manageable gameplay experience. This means you can’t have a local party of four like you could in Diablo 3, but this also leads to a less cluttered game interface and allows players to have independent menus and visit different merchants at the same time.

Despite this limitation, the co-op mode in Diablo 4 has been designed with a focus on efficiency. For instance, both players in the co-op world now have independent menus and can visit different merchants simultaneously. These changes make the couch co-op experience in Diablo 4 more streamlined than in previous games, eliminating unnecessary waiting times and enabling a more seamless shared gaming experience.

Unfortunately for PC users, Diablo 4’s couch co-op feature is only available on consoles, namely PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

