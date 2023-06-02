Diablo 4 Couch Co-Op: Does it Have Split-Screen Multiplayer on PS4 and PS5?

If you’re eagerly waiting to delve into the world of Diablo 4 with a friend, you’re probably wondering: Does Diablo 4 offer a split-screen multiplayer experience for PS4 and PS5? Well, the answer is a resounding yes; Diablo 4 supports couch co-op gameplay on both PS4 and PS5, with the capacity for up to two players. This follows Blizzard’s legacy from Diablo 3, where the co-op mode was particularly popular.

How does Diablo 4 couch co-op split-screen multiplayer work?

Activating the couch co-op mode in Diablo 4 is a relatively simple process:

Launch Diablo 4.

Wait until the character select screen loads.

Turn on the second player’s controller.

A notification will appear on the screen confirming the second player’s connection.

The second player must then log in with their PlayStation account that is linked to Blizzard’s Battle.net service.

They will then be given the option to select their character.

After making the selection, the game is set, and both of you can venture into the world of Diablo 4 together.

One thing to note is that Diablo 4’s co-op mode has some limitations compared to its predecessor. While Diablo 3 supported a local party of four, Diablo 4 caps this at two for a cleaner, more manageable gameplay experience. This means you can’t have a local party of four like you could in Diablo 3, but this also leads to a less cluttered game interface and allows players to have independent menus and visit different merchants at the same time.

Despite this limitation, the co-op mode in Diablo 4 has been designed with a focus on efficiency. For instance, both players in the co-op world now have independent menus and can visit different merchants simultaneously. These changes make the couch co-op experience in Diablo 4 more streamlined than in previous games, eliminating unnecessary waiting times and enabling a more seamless shared gaming experience.

Unfortunately for PC users, Diablo 4’s couch co-op feature is only available on consoles, namely PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.