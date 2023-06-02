Diablo 4 Cross-Platform: Does it Have Cross-Play and Cross-Progression?

Diablo 4 cross-platform play, or cross-play for short, is a feature that many PS5 and PS4 fans are looking for. While solo play is important, a lot of Diablo players are looking to form a party and requiring your friends to purchase the game for the same platform would be a nuisance. Along the same lines, being able to play Diablo 4 on different platforms on the same save would also be a solid quality-of-life feature. Here’s whether Blizzard’s latest Diablo entry has cross-play and cross-platform capabilities.

Is Diablo 4 cross-platform?

Yes, Diablo 4 has cross-platform play on PS5 and PS4. It’s easy to form a party and activate crossplay across PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

To make sure that cross-play is enabled, you need to head to the settings for the game and check that the cross-play option is turned on. Also note that you need to finish the prologue and reach the city of Kyovashad before you and you friends will be allowed to form a party.

On top of that, Diablo 4 is not region-locked, so you don’t have to worry about needing to buy the game for the right territory. This should help on international trips as well, in case you want to sign in for a quick check-up with your clan.

Better yet, you can play local couch co-op on PS5 and PS4. While only up to two players can play locally on consoles, which is down from the four-player co-op for Diablo 3, this feature is not available on PC. So if you’re looking for an easy way to play the game with another person in the same room, then the console versions are it.

Does Diablo 4 have cross-progression?

Yes, Diablo 4 has cross-progression too across all platforms, so that you can carry your save over without any issue. You just need to make sure your login info on consoles and PC are correctly tied to your Battle.net account.

This also means that any cosmetics, like the mounts included in the pre-order bonuses, will be available across platforms as well. So while you might need to purchase another copy of the game on other platforms for cross-progression, you may not need to buy the special editions over again.