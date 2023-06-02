Diablo 4 Missing Pre-Order Bonuses: Where to Find Light-Bearer & Temptation Mount

If you’re wondering about Diablo 4 missing pre-order bonuses, you’ve come to the right place. Several mounts and mount armor pieces are included in the pre-order bonuses for the Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate editions for the game. This includes the Temptation Mount and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor (these are exclusive pre-order items for the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate editions) as well as the Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith Mount Armor (these are not exclusive). But if you head into D4, it’s unclear how you’re supposed to redeem these horses and unlock them for travel. Here’s what you need to get the pre-order mounts.

How to get pre-order mounts in Diablo 4

To get the Light-Bearer and Temptation horse mounts, you need to speak with Oskar the stable master in Kyovashad in the first region of the game at the end of Act III.

Yep, that’s right. You’ll need to play about half of the game first before you gain access to these pre-order bonuses. That said, mounts definitely make travel a lot fast, so you may want to make a beeline through the story and unlock mounts before exploring the numerous areas surrounding the major cities.

You’ll actually meet Oskar early in Act I since you need to speak with him in order to get an NPC going on his investigation. In fact, you’ll actually see the Light-Bearer and Temptation horses in the stable. A prompt tells you that they won’t be unlocked until complete a quest called “Mount: Donan’s Favor” but it doesn’t tell you when that is. Anyway, again, it’s Act III.

In case you need more information, we’ve got a more extensive guide on horse mounts in Diablo 4, including how much they cost and how to use them.

During the early access launch of Diablo 4 on PS5, many players experienced a strange “unable to find a valid license” message. Fortunately, this error has been mostly been resolved.