Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Dev Provides Strange Game Update

Square Enix has provided yet another dev update for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and this is certainly an odd one. According to story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima, some of the key things players can look forward to are a narrative and character destinies. That’s right, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will thankfully come complete with a story and characters.

The update does sound strange, but it’s possible that we’re missing some context here that may have been lost in translation. It certainly doesn’t help that Square Enix has decided to provide updates in the form of one-liners, which don’t leave enough room for context. Nevertheless, the tweet in question is already being turned into memes.

Square: “there will be a story and characters”



Me: pic.twitter.com/vn0bRCpkHO — PeachMilky ? Cosplay (@PeachMilky_) June 4, 2023

Jokes aside, Square Enix has said that FF7 Rebirth’s development is progressing well, and it’s working on “nailing down a release date.” We’re also told that the game will feature a “multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom.”

According to co-director Motomu Toriyama, those who didn’t play FF7 Remake need not worry as the development team has ensured that first-time players can fully enjoy Rebirth without having experienced its predecessor.

FF7 Rebirth will launch exclusively on the PS5.