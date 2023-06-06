Final Fantasy 9 Remake Is Real, Gameplay System Confirmed by Insider

Yet another insider has added weight to Final Fantasy 9 Remake rumors, claiming that the game is indeed in development. In a new episode of GiantBomb’s Game Mess Mornings, journalist Jeff Grubb said that Final Fantasy 9 Remake is “real and it’s happening.” The game was first outed by the Nvidia GeForce Now leak, which has been accurate thus far.

Final Fantasy 9 Remake will reportedly feature traditional gameplay

According to ResetEra insider Im A Hero Too, FF9 Remake won’t be as extensive as FF7 Remake but from what they’ve seen, it’s “very pretty.” “It’s not FF7 Remake but it’s definitely not ‘just’ a remaster,” they added.

Im A Hero Too also claims that FF9 Remake won’t play like an action game and will retain “traditional” gameplay. It sounds like the game will feature an updated Active Time Battle System.

Previous rumors have hinted that FF9 Remake will be a PS5 exclusive. Square Enix does seem to have some kind of a backdoor deal with Sony when it comes to Final Fantasy games so this doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility. Im A Hero Too has also previously claimed that FF9 Remake isn’t anywhere close to release and is “at least” two years away.