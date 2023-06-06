Hogwarts Legacy Added to PS Plus Premium Game Trials With a Catch

Now that Hogwarts Legacy is out for last-gen platforms, Sony has added a demo of the game to PS Plus Premium game trials. Unfortunately, however, players have been left confused by the length of the trial because it’s barely enough to get through the game’s opening cinematics.

How long is Hogwarts Legacy demo for PS Plus Premium users?

Those who are forking out cash for the most expensive tier of PS Plus can download either the PS4 or the PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy, and play it for a whopping total of 45 minutes. Considering the game’s length and the time it takes to actually get into the core gameplay, 45 minutes is inadequate.

It’s unclear if the decision to limit the trial to 45 minutes came from Sony alone or if it was mutually decided by both Sony and publisher WB Games. To put this trial length into perspective, God of War Ragnarok is a much shorter game than Hogwarts Legacy and is currently available to play for three hours via PS Plus Premium. Looking at other third-party games, Persona 5 Royal is available for four hours.

It’s unlikely that the length of Hogwarts Legacy’s trial will be increased, so it’s probably a better idea to rent the disc or await a sale.