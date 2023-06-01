PS Plus Premium: Here’s the Full List of Games for June 2023

We have the full game list of PS Plus Premium games included in the PlayStation Classics section at the start of June 2023. This time the new PlayStation Plus Premium games were PSP classics as well as a couple of PS4 games exclusive to this tier. As such, there is a brand new list of PS3, PS2, PSP, and PlayStation games.

PS Plus Premium Games List for June 2023

PlayStation Classics games in the Americas and Europe

Ape Escape (PS4/PS5)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS4/PS5)

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS4/PS5)

Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS4/PS5)

Hot Shots Golf 2 / Everybody’s Golf 2 (PS4/PS5)

I.Q: Intelligent Qube / Kurushi (PS4/PS5)

Jumping Flash! (PS4/PS5)

Mr. Driller (PS4/PS5)

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS4/PS5)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS4/PS5)

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)

Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS4/PS5)

Star Wars Demolition (PS4/PS5)

Syphon Filter (PS4/PS5)

Syphon Filter 2 (PS4/PS5)

Syphon Filter 3 (PS4/PS5)

Tekken 2 (PS4/PS5)

The Legend of Dragoon (PS4/PS5)

Wild Arms (PS4/PS5)

Wild Arms 2 (PS4/PS5)

Worms Armageddon (PS4/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS4/PS5)

PS2 Classics games in the Americas and Europe

Ape Escape 2

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis / Everybody’s Tennis

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Kinetica

OKAGE: Shadow King

Primal

Red Faction (leaving on June 20)

Red Faction II (leaving on June 20)

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

Siren / Forbidden Siren

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

The Mark of Kri

War of the Monsters

PSP Classics games in the Americas and Europe

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS4/PS5)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 3 (PS4/PS5)

Echochrome (PS4/PS5)

Echoshift (PS4/PS5)

Kingdom of Paradise / Key of Heaven (PS4/PS5)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PS4/PS5)

No Heroes Allowed! (PS4/PS5)

Pinball Heroes (PS4/PS5)

Pursuit Force (PS4/PS5)

Ridge Racer 2 (PS4/PS5)

Super Stardust Portable (PS4/PS5)

Syphon Filter Dark Mirror (PS4/PS5)

Syphon Filter Logan’s Shadow (PS4/PS5)

PS3 Classics games in the Americas and Europe (streaming only)

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arcana Heart 3

Armageddon Riders

Asura’s Wrath

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bentley’s Hackpack

Big Sky Infinity

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

Blood Knights

Bolt

Brink

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Critter Crunch

Dark Void

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

.detuned

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney·PIXAR Brave

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Disney Universe

Double Dragon Neon

Duke Nukem Forever

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Eat Them!

Echochrome: Prelude

Elefunk

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Genji: Days of the Blade

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War: Ascension

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Everybody’s Golf

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational /Everybody’s Golf: World Tour

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE

Hustle Kings

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee – The City God Case

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet

LOST PLANET 2

Lost Planet 3

Magic Orbz

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mars: War Logs

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

Numblast

Papo & Yo

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Proteus

Puppeteer

Puzzle Agent

QUANTUM THEORY

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

RAGE

Raiden IV: OverKill

rain

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank 2

Ratchet & Clank 3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault / Ratchet & Clank: QForce

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction

Ratchet: Deadlocked / Ratchet: Gladiator

Realms Of Ancient War

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Riff: Everyday Shooter

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Savage Moon

Shatter

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Space Ace

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

STARWHAL

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness II

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Guided Fate Paradox

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

The Sly Collection

TOKYO JUNGLE

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll

Truck Racer

Urban Trial Freestyle

VelocityUltra

Vessel

Wakeboarding HD

Warriors: Legends of Troy

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

When Vikings Attack!

White Knight Chronicles

Wild Arms 3

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

PS4 games exclusive to PS Plus Premium in the Americas and Europe

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Baja: Edge of Control HD

BEYOND: Two Souls

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Days Gone

Destroy All Humans!

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

DOOM (1993)

DOOM II

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

God of War III Remastered

Gravity Rush Remastered

Heavy Rain

Hotline Miami

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Limbo

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Remastered

Lumines Remastered

Mount & Blade: Warband

Outcast – Second Contact

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Rainbow Moon

Serious Sam Collection

STRIDER

Super Star Wars

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Raven Remastered

Toukiden: Kiwami

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

WipEout: Omega Collection

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

PlayStation Classics games exclusive to the Americas (PS3 unless noted otherwise)

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!

Bang Bang Racing

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Burn Zombie Burn!

Chime Super Deluxe

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle

CRASH COMMANDO

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

Dark Sector

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Derrick the Deathfin

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Enemy Front

ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Fuel Overdose

G-Force

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Go! Sports Ski

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

HOARD

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine

Karateka

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Mamorukun Curse!

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

OKABU

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two

Q*Bert: Rebooted

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Rocket Knight

Rogue Warrior

Sacred 3 Gold

Sanctum 2

SkyDrift

Slender: The Arrival

Spelunker HD

Star Raiders

StarDrone

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

The Last Blade 2 (PS4 Premium Exclusive)

The UnderGarden

Thunder Wolves

Tron: Evolution

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

Warlords

XBLAZE Code:Embryo

PlayStation Classics games exclusive to Europe (PS3 unless noted otherwise)

Battle vs. Chess

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Dark Mist

Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- (PS4 Premium Exclusive)

Learning with the PooYoos – Episode 1

Order Up!!

Two Worlds II

White Knight Chronicles II

X Blades

In addition to nearly 450 games included with PS Plus Extra, there are now 353 PlayStation Classics games available on the PS Plus Premium tier in the Americas and Europe at the start of June 2023. There are then 77 games only available in the Americas and there are 11 games only available in Europe.

There have been no surprise additions (just the four additions we were expecting). Unfortunately the same couldn’t be said for removals. As well as the expected removals, Class of Heroes 2G has also disappeared unexpectedly from North America. The game has never been available on the service in Europe. So far, we’re not sure if this is an accidental removal or deliberate.

The list of games is set to change further throughout the month. We’re expecting more PS Plus Premium games to be added to the service on June 20, 2023, although Sony is yet to confirm what these will be. There are also a couple of PS Plus Premium games expected to leave the service on the same day.