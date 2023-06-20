Final Fantasy 16 Pre-Load and Update 1.02 Now Live

Final Fantasy 16 pre-load has begun rolling out worldwide along with update 1.02. It’s a hefty download weighing a little over 90 GB, but the day-one patch is a meager 300 MB.

If you’re not able to pre-load Final Fantasy 16 in your region yet then fret not as Sony sometimes staggers its releases. Rest assured, all players will be able to pre-load today, June 20, giving everyone ample time to have the game ready for launch on June 22.

Over on Final Fantasy 16’s Japanese website, Square Enix has shared patch notes for the day-one update. As previously reported, update 1.02 is not mandatory for disc owners to play the game. Those who’ve purchased Final Fantasy 16 digitally will have the patch automatically applied.

Patch notes are as follows:

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the game to become stuck under certain conditions

Fixed a rare issue where the game would end unexpectedly under certain conditions

Made some further performance improvements

Minor text corrections

Square Enix also has updates in the works to address issues like frame rate drops in dense areas, but we haven’t been given an ETA for those yet.