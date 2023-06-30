Sifu’s Final Arena Update Gets Release Date Window

Sifu was originally supposed to get one batch of arena combat trials until developer Sloclap revealed that more were on the way. The studio has now given a release date window for these final trials, noting that they would come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in September.

The last Sifu combat trials will have the “toughest challenges”

No more concise date was given, but Sloclap did reveal what will be in this final update. It will include two new outfits, six story-inspired arenas, 27 cheats and modifiers, and 75 more challenges. This is far more than the first Arenas update, which had 45 challenges. These extra challenges have been teased in the menu for some time, but the number of blank slots only implied 75 total. Sloclap clarified later on that there will indeed be 75 new challenges on top of the older ones. Regardless, they will be the “toughest challenges” in the game, according to Sloclap.

Some of these new combat arenas are in the new trailer, such as the house that looks like the one from the beginning of the game, a dance club, and a museum, the latter two of which look like they pulled from the second and third campaign levels, respectively. The trailer mostly goes through all the updates Sifu has seen since its February 2022 launch. Sloclap has patched in 12 outfits, 70 modifiers, more difficulty options, a new scoring system, a more involved training mode, a replay editor, and, of course, combat trials.