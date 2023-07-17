BattleBit Remastered Console Port Possible, but Not Slated for Near Future

BattleBit Remastered has been quite popular on PC, as it seems to be giving players a well-realized Battlefield-like experience that Battlefield developer DICE hasn’t provided in some time. But it also might be some time until that acclaimed shooter comes to consoles.

BattleBit Remastered console ports may take some time

These answers came from a Reddit Ask Me Anything, as noted by MP1st. When asked about a possible console port, developer TheLiquidHorse explained that the experience mattered for the game and said that the team would not be able to give users in both ecosystems the same experience. They then later explained console ports are possible, but “that will take a while.”

TheLiquidHorse didn’t specify which consoles the game would potentially come to, as it seems like those decisions are much further down the line. Regardless of when it comes to PS4 or PS5, it seems like PC will be the only place to play BattleBit Remastered for now.

BattleBit Remastered looks a bit like Roblox and Battlefield, but is mainly a Battlefield-type shooter that has risen in popularity in its Early Access days, selling nearly 2 million copies in two weeks after its launch on June 15. It currently sits at “Very Positive” on Steam and, according to SteamDB, usually hits around 60,000 to 80,000 concurrent users. While not a visual showpiece, players have applauded its commitment to features and systems that many Battlefield fans have been yearning for, like detailed scoreboards, class-specific guns, bigger squads, better destructibility, detailed weapon stats, and more.

It was originally announced for Steam Greenlight in 2016 and changed, grew, and had a few playtests to get to the point where it is today (which is just the beginning since it just came to Early Access). BattleBit Remastered is coming during a time when DICE has disappointed many with its last few titles. Star Wars Battlefront II took years to get to a widely acceptable state, and Battlefield 2042 had a disastrous launch in October 2021 that it is still recovering from.