Gran Turismo Movie Delayed Slightly, New Release Date Set

The WGA and SAG-AFTA strikes continue to send ripples through Hollywood. And as such, even some of the films coming out in the near-term future have been affected. The Gran Turismo movie is one of these projects, as it has been delayed.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gran Turismo will now open nationwide on August 25, two weeks after its previous release date. However, there will be sneak previews from August 11 to August 13 and August 18 to August 20. This is, according to a Sony spokesperson, an experiment to get word of mouth to bring people in since union rules prohibit members from promoting films during the strike.

“The stars can’t promote the film but the audience can,” said the Sony spokesperson.

Sony had previously sent out emails to certain PlayStation Plus members giving them an option to see it early at select theaters.

This is just part of Sony’s overhauled slate, as many films were pushed. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was indefinitely delayed. Kraven the Hunter was delayed 10 months to August 30, 2024. The untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel was moved from December 20, 2023 to March 29, 2024.

The biographical film based around the popular driving series is being directed by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay from Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It stars Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, and Djimon Hounsou, just to name a few.