Gran Turismo Movie Delayed Slightly, New Release Date Set

Gran Turismo Movie Delayed Slightly, New Release Date Set

By Michael Leri

The WGA and SAG-AFTA strikes continue to send ripples through Hollywood. And as such, even some of the films coming out in the near-term future have been affected. The Gran Turismo movie is one of these projects, as it has been delayed.

The new Gran Turismo movie release date is just a few weeks later

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gran Turismo will now open nationwide on August 25, two weeks after its previous release date. However, there will be sneak previews from August 11 to August 13 and August 18 to August 20. This is, according to a Sony spokesperson, an experiment to get word of mouth to bring people in since union rules prohibit members from promoting films during the strike.

“The stars can’t promote the film but the audience can,” said the Sony spokesperson.

Buy Gran Turismo 7

Sony had previously sent out emails to certain PlayStation Plus members giving them an option to see it early at select theaters.

This is just part of Sony’s overhauled slate, as many films were pushed. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was indefinitely delayed. Kraven the Hunter was delayed 10 months to August 30, 2024. The untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel was moved from December 20, 2023 to March 29, 2024.

The biographical film based around the popular driving series is being directed by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay from Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It stars Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, and Djimon Hounsou, just to name a few.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related