Select PS Plus Subscribers Offered Early Access to Gran Turismo Movie

PS Plus subscribers who are looking forward to the Gran Turismo movie might want to check their emails. Sony is offering select users a chance to watch the movie in theaters on August 8 — three days before it releases nationwide in the U.S. on August 11.

If you’ve received an email from PlayStation with the subject “see Gran Turismo before anyone else,” then congrats, you’re one of the chosen ones. The offer is only for an early viewing, so don’t expect any discount on the tickets. Additionally, early screenings will only happen at select theaters, so if you want to avail the offer and you’re lucky enough, there might be a participating theater in your vicinity.

The tickets are being sold on a first-come-first-served basis and Sony says early access seats are limited, so you’ll want to be quick. It doesn’t look like the link contained within the email is tied to recipients’ PSN accounts, but you will, of course, need to show proof of PS Plus subscription when purchasing an early access ticket.

The aforementioned offer is only for U.S. subscribers. We haven’t seen any reports of users in other regions receiving the email.