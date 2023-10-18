PlayStation Under Pressure to Make a Major Acquisition, Analyst Believes

Analysts say Sony may be under pressure to make major PlayStation Studios acquisitions after Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Microsoft but it ultimately succeeded in convincing all but one regulator (the U.S. Federal Trade Commission) to approve the deal, which analysts say may compel Sony to respond in kind.

Is PlayStation’s acquisition of Bungie enough?

Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto told GamesIndustry.biz that he expects more investments and acquisitions from Sony, including “a large one that would move the needle for them in a meaningful way.” He’s of the view that despite its acquisition of Bungie, Sony’s probably under pressure to react to Microsoft’s move.

Ampere Analysis’ Piers Harding-Rolls concurs and thinks Sony will actively pursue mergers and acquisitions. That said, he believes Sony will maintain its dominant position in the current console generation. Toto also expects Sony to continue focusing on $70 blockbusters.

Midia Research’s Karol Severin added that other than games, Sony has a unique edge in film, TV, and music. She is of the view that Sony can utilize its entertainment business to its advantage.

Analysts reckon that Sony can’t continue competing with Microsoft over video games alone unless it acquires a company like GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive, which is highly unlikely to happen.