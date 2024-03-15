AI Is Useful but ‘Unable To Replace Talent,’ Says Game Studio

Generative AI has been the source of ongoing controversy, which will likely continue for some time.

However, the Ireland-based Keywords Studios doesn’t think that artificial intelligence will replace game developers any time soon. While the company found that it streamlined some processes, it couldn’t make AI generate a complete game.

AI is a useful tool, but still requires human involvement

In it’s 2023 fiscal report, Keywords Studios describes an experiment where it attempted to develop a 2D game only using generative AI.

Codenamed Project Ava, the team tested over 400 tools over six months. However, while the AIs proved helpful in many areas, they could not generate a complete game. Ultimately, Project Ava had to utilize resources from seven different studios.

“One of the key learnings was that whilst Gen AI may simplify or accelerate certain processes,” the report reads, “the best results and quality needed can only be achieved by experts in their field utilizing Gen AI as a new, powerful tool in their creative process.”

Keyword’s findings do not necessarily mean that AI could never reach a point where it can independently generate a game. However, the technology seemingly isn’t there yet.

Many AI critics express concern that the technology will reduce the number of jobs in game development and other creative fields. Several game developers expressed concerns after Microsoft announced its AI design copilot last year. Critics argue that it will lead to fewer jobs and exacerbate the industry’s problem of putting quantity over quality. However, defenders dismiss this as alarmism. Either way, it will probably take a long time before the debate is settled.