Stellar Blade Dev’s Next Game Won’t Be PS5 Exclusive, Is a Sci-Fi Action RPG

Although Shift Up doesn’t seem opposed to the idea of making Stellar Blade 2, its next game is neither a sequel to its PS5 debut nor a platform exclusive. The developer has already begun recruiting for its next project, which job descriptions have revealed to be a AAA urban sci-fi action RPG.

Shift Up previously teased that Stellar Blade 2 depends on the first game’s performance

Shift Up has multiple job vacancies published on its website (thanks, ResetEra) for its next game, which will be built on Unreal Engine and will feature monsters and creatures. The listings mention that the mystery sci-fi RPG will be a “cross-platform” game headed to “console, PC, and mobile.”

Stellar Blade itself was originally announced as a multiplatform game before Sony stepped in and claimed it as an exclusive. In a partnership spearheaded by PlayStation indies boss Shuhei Yoshida, Shift Up received development and marketing support to release Stellar Blade (originally Project Eve) exclusively on the PS5.

Don’t expect Sony to do the same thing again in this case, though. That said, Shift Up recently teased that players have to buy and enjoy Stellar Blade for the game to warrant a sequel. In other words, Stellar Blade 2 depends on the upcoming game’s commercial performance and fan response.