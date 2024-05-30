Spider-Man 2 PS5 Sales Are a ‘Great Success,’ Sony Reveals

Sony is very pleased with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sales. In its latest investor presentation, the company called it a “great success” and one of PlayStation’s biggest first-party tentpoles.

Sony satisfied with Spider-Man 2 and Helldivers 2 sales

Sony spotlighted the sales of Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 during the presentation. The company noted that it sold over 11 million units as of April 20, 2024. It was also pleased with the game’s critical reception, noting its 90% rating on Metacritic.

Of course, Spider-Man 2 hasn’t been Sony’s only game with impressive sales. The company divides its portfolio into tentpole games from established Studios and IPs, “transformational” live-service games with ongoing content, and more experimental games. The presentation didn’t focus as much on the third category. However, it highlighted Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 as a successful transformational title. Launched on PC and PS5, Sony revealed that it sold over 12 million units as of May 5, 2024.

The presentation also noted that PlayStation 5 is Sony’s highest-earning console generation, generating over $106 billion from fiscal years 2020 to 2023. Sales have climbed steadily since 2020, and the new console now has as many monthly active users as PS4. Players also spend a combined 2.4 billion hours gaming on PS5, compared to 1.4 billion on PS4.

The PS5 owes its success to various factors, though there’s no denying the impact of its strong first-party lineup. It’s hard to say how big a role Spider-Man 2 and Helldivers 2 specifically played in attracting users. However, with a combined 23+ million in sales, it’s easy to see why Sony is happy with their performance.