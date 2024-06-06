Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gameplay Reveal Date Set

BioWare has been working on its next game, until recently known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, for a long time with little to show. However, in addition to announcing the name change, the studio confirmed that the Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s gameplay reveal is set for this month.

When is Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s gameplay reveal?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s gameplay reveal arrives on June 11, BioWare announced on Twitter and its official blog. Fans got a taste of gameplay when some footage a playtester leaked in February, revealing the franchise’s transition to action combat. The leaker specifically compared it to 2018’s God of War.

Exciting news, #DragonAge fans! Join us on June 11 for the first official gameplay reveal.

It also appeared that BioWare reduced party size from four to three and removed the ability to control NPC party members directly. However, what fans saw in the leak doesn’t necessarily represent the game’s current reality. Next week’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay reveal should give them a look at the mostly finished project.

Hopefully, the reveal also reveals the game’s release date. Fans have been waiting since 2015 when Dragon Age: Inquisition’s Trespasser DLC ended on something of a cliffhanger.

The previous title, Dreadwolf, referred to the Inquisition character Solas, who Trespasser revealed as the Elven god Fen’Harel, “The Dread Wolf.” The DLC seemed to be setting him up as the new antagonist, with Dreadwolf’s marking featuring him heavily. However, BioWare explained that the new title reflects Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s focus on the player character and their party.

“Naturally,” said Executive Producer Gary McKay, “the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions — not your enemies — are the heart of this new experience.”