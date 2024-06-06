Halo: Combat Evolved Remaster PS5 Version Reportedly Being Considered

Microsoft is reportedly considering releasing a Halo: Combat Evolved Remaster on PS5. Information in the Halo remake is limited, though it’s part of Microsoft’s larger project of bringing Xbox games to PlayStation.

Is a Halo: Combat Evolved Remaster PS5 version in development?

The Verge Editor Tom Warren discusses the reported Halo remake in his Notepad newsletter. Warren’s sources tell him that Microsoft is considering bringing its upcoming Halo: Combat Evolved Remaster to PS5. The remaster is reportedly still early in production, and Warren doesn’t expect Microsoft to present it at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. However, if Microsoft does follow through on bringing Halo to PS5, it would be a strong sign of the company’s commitment to bringing Xbox games to PlayStation.

Project Latitude is Microsoft’s internal name for bringing Xbox Games to other platforms. The first wave included Seas of Thieves, High-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Grounded. Microsoft ported all four games to PS5, with Pentiment and Grounded also launching on PS4 and Switch. While a Starfield PS5 port isn’t in development, Phil Spencer didn’t rule one out. Neither did he rule out a PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Warran’s sources also say that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II are candidates for Project Latitude. With so many games allegedly on the table, Halo: Combat Evolved Remaster on PS5 doesn’t seem that unlikely.

Notably, this Halo remake would be the second of its kind. Developer 343 Industries released Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary in 2011 and later included it in 2014’s Master Chief Collection. This means the remaster is now older than the original game when 343 remastered it. The remaster coming to PS5 might also help make Microsoft’s triple dipping feel slightly less gratuitous.