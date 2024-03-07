Report: Starfield PS5 Port Not Currently in Development

Despite the severe popularity dive Starfield has taken these past few months, no doubt many PlayStation owners would still be interested in playing. However, despite Microsoft not ruling out bringing Bethesda‘s new IP to PS5, it may not be happening any time soon.

Still maintains Xbox exclusivity for now

According to Windows Central managing editor Jez Corden, no one officially associated with Starfield is currently working on a PS5 port. Corden is said to have “great sourcing” on this.

Since some people are asking me about the latest round of Starfield rumors, I'll say definitively: I have great sourcing that nobody is working on Starfield for PlayStation right now.



Nobody knows what the longer-term future holds, but don't expect it any time soon. — Jez (@JezCorden) March 6, 2024

Another post says it just “isn’t in development right now.” While there’s hope that a PlayStation version could happen further down the line, we’re unlikely to see any announcement on that front in this year. Corden then says, “who knows what the industry looks [sic] like in 3+ years.”

there's no outsourced port -_- it just isn't in development right now.



You won't see Starfield on, or announced, for PS5 in 2024. But who knows what the industry looks like in 3+ years. That's the only door I'm leaving open. — Jez (@JezCorden) March 6, 2024

Given that some Xbox exclusive games will be made available on PS5, many will be holding out they’ll be able to see Starfield join the ranks. For now, it will remain close to Microsoft‘s chest.

Currently, Starfield has a review score of “Mixed” on Steam. A new update for the game has recently been sent out, which offers hundreds of fixes. There’s also talk of the “Shattered Space” DLC hopefully coming soon. Whether this will see an uptick in the game’s popularity remains to be seen, but it’s been a pretty disappointing journey for Starfield so far.