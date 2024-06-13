Lifeless Moon Lands on PlayStation Next Month

Stage 2 Studios and Serenity Forge have announced Lifeless Planet follow-up Lifeless Moon will land on PS4 and PS5 next month.

The 3D platforming sequel will be PlayStation-bound on July 9, 2024.

Lifeless Moon details

Lifeless Moon, the spiritual successor to the popular 2014 indie title Lifeless Planet, is a 3D platformer that puts you in the center of a mysterious Moon expedition. This new adventure, inspired by classic science fiction, plays as an Apollo-era astronaut who finds themself in the aftermath of an old 1970s experiment: an oddly familiar desert town… on the moon.



Explore Anomalies – Secrets in the desolate moon city soon unlock mysteries on a much grander scale… Equipped with a jetpack and your sense of survival, search for the truth through landscapes one could hardly fathom.

Collect Documents – You’ll need perseverance and wit to uncover this mystery. Record your thoughts and find clues from the past to unravel the dark secrets residing on this celestial body.

Utilize the Technology – If you want to understand the forces at hand, you’ll need to use them to your advantage. Solve puzzles and work with strange technology to create a path forward.

Unearth the Mystery – A land where objects materialize from nothing and time flows unexpectedly. Relive the experiences and traumas of the scientists that came before you. After all, following their footsteps might be the only way to return home.