PlayStation Launches Planet of the Discounts Sale

More than 2,000 items including over 1,500 games and bundles, are on sale now as part of The PlayStation Store’s Planet of Discounts sale. The sale runs through June 5, and many games are under $20. Sony is also holding a sale on indie games and additional deals on Minecraft and EA Sports Madden 24.

PlayStation Planet of the Discounts sale runs until June 5

PlayStation games and bundles under $10 include $5.99 for the Batman: Arkham Collection, a discount of 90%. Fans can also grab Fallout 76 for $9.99 and Need for Speed: Heat for $8.99. Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition is on sale for 75% off, lowering its price to $19.99. Meanwhile, Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition is also in the under $20 club at only $17.49.

Fans can also save 50% on Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is 75% off, while Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition is 50% off. The Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village bundle is 63% off, lowering the price to $29.99. Looking at newer releases, Persona 3 Reload and the PlayStation port of Grounded are 30% off, while Outcast: A New Beginning and Vanillaware’s Unicorn Overlord are 25% off.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is 35% off, and The Last of Us Part 1 is 43% off. Sports fans can also save 50% on EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition and 30% on MLB The Show Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection is 83% and 80% off, respectively. The former includes Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, while the latter contains Black Flag, Rogue, Unity, Syndicate, Origins, and Odyssey. Other Ubisoft deals include 75% off the Far Cry Anthology, which features Far Cry 3, 4, 5, and 6.