Microsoft ‘Really Pleased’ With Sea of Thieves PS5 Sales

Microsoft brought its open-world multiplayer pirate game Sea of Thieves to PS5 in March, alongside three other previously exclusive games. The game has so far seen significant success on the platform, dominating PS5 sales last month. Xbox Game Studios President Matt Booty commented on the port’s success in a recent interview.

How are Sea of Thieves PS5 sales doing?

Booty recently sat down for an interview with Variety’s Strictly Business podcast. The conversation covered topics ranging from Microsoft’s studio closures to the recent Xbox showcase. Sea of Thieves came up a few times during the interview, with Booty describing the company’s satisfaction with its PS5 release. “We have been really pleased with what we’ve seen on Sea of Thieves,” said Booty. He went on to say, “We saw an uptick in engagement on Xbox and on PC. So again, there’s this thing where you’ve got more people coming into the franchise, which causes more excitement, which actually grows the franchise overall.”

The Microsoft exec also revealed the proportion of PS4 and PS5 users interacting with Xbox and PC players. “Another really interesting encouraging stat is that about half the people that we saw playing on PlayStation were playing with people on other platforms. So, this is about expanding that community.” He attributed this to the work developer Rare put into making Sea of Thieves “best-in-class in terms of cross-platform play.”

“The other thing,” said Booty, “is it brought new players into Sea of Thieves, right… It was really great to see that it was bringing in new players that had never played Sea of Thieves before. I think we consider that a success.”